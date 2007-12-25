Merry Crysis-mas! Free Map Packs For Good Boys And Girls!

The gang at Crytek have an early present for owners of the hardware-taxing FPS Crysis with the newly released Tournament Map Pack. It contains five new official maps, two of the InstantAction variety and three of the PowerStruggle type. The new multiplayer maps are ready for download and already playable on a number of servers, so there should be no problem finding a game. Plenty of screen shots are available at the official posting on the matter.

Maximum Christmas and a Happy New Year 2008! [Crymod Forums]