The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Metal Gear Solid 4 To Include Metal Gear Online?

metal_gear_online_confusion.jpgThe latest issue of PlayStation: The Official Magazine contains news on Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots that may please Metal Gear Online fans. What was once pitched as two completely separate games—one single player, one multi-player—may actually come together in a single MGS4 package. We'd been told by series mainstay Hideo Kojima at Games Convention this year that only limited online play was planned for Metal Gear Solid 4 and that Metal Gear Online would still ship separately, but it seems that Kojima Productions and Konami may have changed their minds.

According to the magazine, MGO will support 16 players in Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill and Team Sneak. Curiously, though, the official mag writes that it's "expecting five maps in the Starter Pack that will provide the basic setup to get your MGS multiplayer fix moving."

Wait, Starter Pack? That doesn't clear it up at all. Do Kojima Productions simply have plans for downloadable content or is the MGO included in MGS4 simply a teaser product?

We're contacting Konami and Kojima Productions reps to learn more.

Confirmed: MGS4 and Metal Gear Online Join Together! [VGBlogger]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles