Metal Slug 3 Hits XBLA This Wednesday

In my humble opinion, PSN is outrocking XBLA in terms of new and original titles. But more and more I'm seeing the two services as separate entities. PSN takes risks and finds incredible new talent and fresh IPs. XBLA gives us an easy way to play our old favorites.

This Wednesday Microsoft is releasing SNK Playmore's heralded classic Metal Slug 3 to XBLA for 800 points. Now in 720p and featuring online co-op multiplayer, I'm almost glad I didn't pump a boatload of quarters into the game when I spotted a cabinet a few months back. But man I've gotta pick up a joystick for the 360 already.



Metal Slug 3 [xbox]