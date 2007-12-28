Metroid-esque HL2 Mod Looks Like...Well, Metroid

Before your fanboy glands get too moist, know this isn't an official Metroid mod. That just wouldn't stick with Nintendo's lawyers. But a beam cannon on the arm, armoured female characters, morph balls...it might not be Metroid, but it's certainly a love letter to Samus and her series. Called Project Valkyrie, it's a Half-Life 2 mod, and the team are hoping to have it out by March. More pics/info below.

