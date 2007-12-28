The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Metroid-esque HL2 Mod Looks Like...Well, Metroid

metroidmod.jpgBefore your fanboy glands get too moist, know this isn't an official Metroid mod. That just wouldn't stick with Nintendo's lawyers. But a beam cannon on the arm, armoured female characters, morph balls...it might not be Metroid, but it's certainly a love letter to Samus and her series. Called Project Valkyrie, it's a Half-Life 2 mod, and the team are hoping to have it out by March. More pics/info below.
[Project Valkyrie]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles