Michael Bay Slams Microsoft Over HD-DVD, Calls Blu-ray "Superior"

Director Michael Bay, the director of thought-pausing summertime fare like Transformers and Armageddon, whose latest blockbuster is available exclusively on HD-DVD and DVD, took a swipe at Microsoft in his official forums today. In the "Ask Michael Bay" sub-forum, a user complained about the unavailability of Bay's movies on the Blu-ray format, one backed by Sony and standard on PlayStation 3s. Fanboy Bay fired back!

What you don't understand is corporate politics. Microsoft wants both formats to fail so they can be heroes and make the world move to digital downloads. That is the dirty secret no one is talking about. That is why Microsoft is handing out $US 100 million dollar checks to studios just embrace the HD DVD and not the leading, and superior Blu Ray. They want confusion in the market until they perfect the digital downloads. Time will tell and you will see the truth.

Is Michael Bay in need of a sturdier tinfoil hat or is Microsoft intentionally sabotaging the next-gen format war for its own benefit? Since we haven't been on the receiving end of any $US 100 million checks, we can't say for sure. Or is that just one of the stipulations of our continued payment from Microsoft? *dun dun duunnnn*

