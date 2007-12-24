Microsoft Introduce MS Point Gift-Giving

Not to be outdone by those charitable bastards at Nintendo, Microsoft have kicked off a (beta) scheme whereby any Xbox Live, GFW Live or even Zune user can donate MS points to a friend as a gift. As it's a beta, the service is somewhat limited at the moment, as you need to know the person's Windows LIVE ID, but Microsoft spokesman Larry Hryb says a request to be able to gift points to someone using just their gamertag is in the pipeline.
Gift Microsoft Points [MIcrosoft]
