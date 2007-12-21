Microsoft Racing Wheel Reduced to $US 99

Almost just in time for the holidays, Microsoft has SLASHED PRICES!! on their official Wireless Racing Wheel. Formerly $US 130 retail, the heralded peripheral will now run a more palatable $US 100. So once again, procrastination pays off and late shoppers everywhere get to save a few bucks before Christmas.
With so many great racing games available, I should really pick one of these up to better appreciate the genre. But man, another peripheral? Rock Band's controllers were the cherry on top of me never having a semblance of a real living room again. So as long as I've gone this far already...
Here's the full press release:
Microsoft is now giving holiday shoppers even more value by reducing the price of its incredibly popular Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel by $US 30 to just $US 99 (U.S. ERP). The newly priced Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel now comes bundled with a driver disc and a demo of the acclaimed "Forza Motorsport 2" including full force feedback support. With its sleek design and cutting edge technology, the Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel immerses gamers in an unparalleled racing experience.
The Wireless Racing Wheel is compatible with all of the most popular racing games on Xbox 360, including:
Forza Motorsport 2
Project Gotham Racing 4
Project Gotham Racing 3
Test Drive Unlimited
Need for Speed Carbon
DiRT
Nascar 08
