Microsoft Racing Wheel Reduced to $US 99

Almost just in time for the holidays, Microsoft has SLASHED PRICES!! on their official Wireless Racing Wheel. Formerly $US 130 retail, the heralded peripheral will now run a more palatable $US 100. So once again, procrastination pays off and late shoppers everywhere get to save a few bucks before Christmas.

With so many great racing games available, I should really pick one of these up to better appreciate the genre. But man, another peripheral? Rock Band's controllers were the cherry on top of me never having a semblance of a real living room again. So as long as I've gone this far already...

Here's the full press release: