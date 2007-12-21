The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Microsoft Racing Wheel Reduced to $US 99

1148170137.jpgAlmost just in time for the holidays, Microsoft has SLASHED PRICES!! on their official Wireless Racing Wheel. Formerly $US 130 retail, the heralded peripheral will now run a more palatable $US 100. So once again, procrastination pays off and late shoppers everywhere get to save a few bucks before Christmas.

With so many great racing games available, I should really pick one of these up to better appreciate the genre. But man, another peripheral? Rock Band's controllers were the cherry on top of me never having a semblance of a real living room again. So as long as I've gone this far already...

Here's the full press release:

Microsoft is now giving holiday shoppers even more value by reducing the price of its incredibly popular Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel by $US 30 to just $US 99 (U.S. ERP). The newly priced Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel now comes bundled with a driver disc and a demo of the acclaimed "Forza Motorsport 2" including full force feedback support. With its sleek design and cutting edge technology, the Xbox 360 Wireless Racing Wheel immerses gamers in an unparalleled racing experience.

The Wireless Racing Wheel is compatible with all of the most popular racing games on Xbox 360, including:

Forza Motorsport 2
Project Gotham Racing 4
Project Gotham Racing 3
Test Drive Unlimited
Need for Speed Carbon
DiRT
Nascar 08

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles