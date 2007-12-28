The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Midway Planning "Fewer, Bigger, Better" Games In 2008

midway_car_vaults_2008.jpgChicago-based Midway Games hasn't posted a profit since 1999. This year wasn't so hot either. That may have something to do with publishing broken, puerile crap like Hour of Victory, Game Party, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Zombie Ninja Pro-Am and Cruis'n. Delays for Stranglehold, Blacksite: Area 51 and Unreal Tournament III aren't helping matters either, but it may have more to do with Midway's close association with software diarrhea that could prevent it from returning to glory. Maybe that's why Midway CEO David Zucker is promising that the company will produce "fewer, bigger, better" titles next year. Fewer Cruis'ns? Yes, please and thank you!

Zucker points to games like Vin Diesel vehicle Wheelman and the next-gen debut of Mortal Kombat as some of the "bigger" titles, the latter of which is planned for the end of 2008. There's also mention of more John Woo games, now that Stranglehold is somewhat of a success. Yay? Maybe Zucker and crew should focus less on publishing shovelware crap and try to make the Midway name less of a punchline in the coming years. It might just be crazy enough to work.

Midway resets for 2008 [Chicago Tribune via Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles