Mini Me Does World of Warcraft

The latest in Blizzard's "What's Your Game" series of World of Warcraft advertisements has been unleashed on an unsuspecting planet. This time around, as promised in the Van Damme post, is Verne Troyer of Mini-Me fame, in what is arguable the most appropriate combination of race and class in the series so far. The guy looks just like a gnome mage! It's spooky. If I were Verne I'd be drawing royalties on much more than this commercial. It's enough to make me want to sneak up behind him and cheap shot, hemorrhage, and kidney shot him, perhaps with a gouge for good measure. Freaky little bastards. Gnomes. Not Verne Troyer. Um.