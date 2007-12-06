The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Miracle Child Gives Wii To Foster Kids

kidsdadcries.jpgIn the eyes of Nintendo fans everywhere still desperately trying to get their hands on Nintendo's latest console, 9 year-old Brandyn Waterford just made the ultimate sacrifice. When he found out his father was helping with the Agape Villages Foster Family Services toy drive in California, he donated his Wii to the cause.

"I wanted to donate it to the foster care so other kids could have a really special Christmas," Brandyn Waterford said. "My teacher said foster kids don't really get toys."

Here is a child that not only has the heart to give up the hottest video game console of the holiday season to a foster child somewhere, but also pays enough attention to his teachers to be able to quote something one of them said. No wonder his father Phil Waterford (pictured) was moved to tears. As we speak, three wise men are walking across Arizona on their way to California, desperately calling around on their cellphones, trying to get their hands on some myrrh.

Child Sacrifices To Make Holiday Merry For Foster Kids [KQCA Sacremento]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles