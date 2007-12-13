The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mistwalker, Sonic Creator Releasing DS Dungeon-Crawler

away.jpgMistwalker, home of The Gooch, Artoon, who Mistwalker worked with on Blue Dragon and Naoto Ohshima, creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, have announced they're teaming up for a DS dungeon-crawler called Away. The game centres around a village whose inhabitants have been kidnapped, and are being held underground in vast dungeons. And you, well, you've got to get them out. Sounds boring. There a catch, a twist, a new take on anything? Seems there is! Every few seconds parts of the dungeon will reorient themselves and move around in real-time, and will crush you if you get caught. Also, any villagers you free return to the surface; the more you rescue, the bigger the village gets, causing "new events to unfold". Famitsu are saying the game's about 85% done, and should be out in Japan in February.

Mistwalker, Artoon Unveil New Project: Away [Famitsu, via 1UP][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles