Miyamoto Doesn't Even Know What Ratchet & Clank Is

giantshugeruface.jpgBack in October, Insomniac's Ryan Schneider made some lighthearted comments about Ratchet & Clank being Miyamoto's inspiration for Mario Galaxy. We did a lighthearted post on it. Sadly, many Nintendo (and Insomniac) fans took it a little too seriously, and made a big hullabaloo out of the whole thing. Indeed, it was such a hullabaloo that when they got the chance to interview Miyamoto, the UK's Official Nintendo Magazine decided to ask him whether or not he'd really based Galaxy's spherical worlds on those found in Ratchet & Clank. His response?

It's not an idea we got from anywhere else. I'm sorry but I have to admit that I've never seen the game in question. Is it a PC game?

Ouch. Sorry, Ryan.

Miyamoto's "never seen" Ratchet and Clank [CVG]

