More Amazon Deals Save Christmas

Many of the already revealed Amazon "up to 50% off" deals are still active, but the online retailer isn't done slashing prices yet. If you're still looking for something on the cheap—and don't mind blowing cash on one-day shipping to get it before Christmas—or you're looking to make your post-Christmas merrier, new deals have been popping up over the past few days. Like what? Like Puzzle Quest for the Wii or PSP, now just $US 14.99, for example.

Hit the jump for even more deals, from Skate to Ninja Gaiden Sigma to Crackdown to Fire Pro Wrestling Returns.

PlayStation 3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma - $US 39.99

Skate - $US 39.99

Dirt - $US 39.99

PlayStation 2

Fire Pro Wrestling Returns - $US 7.99

Xbox 360

Crackdown - $US 19.99

Wii

Puzzle Quest - $US 14.99

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles - $US 34.99

Save Up To 50% Off [Amazon]