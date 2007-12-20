More Porter PSP Cases To Blow Your Money On

Oh, look. More Pictogram PSP cases from Porter. Thanks, Porter. They're just like the old ones, except these come in new colours. And will fit snugly against the sleek, trim exterior of the PSP-2000. Which is great, provided your idea of great is parting with ¥9,975 for a little bag for your PSP. And if you still think that's great, that's $US 88.

PS Pictogram X Porter [PlayStation Japan]