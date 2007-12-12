More than One DS Sold Every Five Seconds in U.S.

Nintendo hit us, and likely the rest of the gaming planet, with a release today pointing out that the DS does indeed print money. But just how much money Nintendo?
"There's no letup in sight," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "Nintendo DS appeals strongly to both core and casual gamers, and its momentum is set to propel us into 2008."
To be fair, while Harrison did say that, he wasn't talking about how much money the DS prints. Instead he was talking about the fact that, according to Nintendo internal numbers, more than 6 million DS were sold in the U.S. in 2007 through Nov. 30. Taken another way, that's about one every five seconds... and remember it doesn't include December.
Release, and probably deserved crowing, after the jump.
Nintendo DS Will Finish 2007 as the Year's Top-Selling Video Game System
Appeal to Core and Casual Gamers Keeps Portable System Going Strong
REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 11 /PRNewswire/ — While many eyes are focused on home video game consoles, Nintendo projects Nintendo DS(TM) to be the top-selling system of the year. More than 6 million Nintendo DS portable video game systems have sold in the United States in 2007 through Nov. 30, according to internal Nintendo of America Inc. sales numbers. That's a rate of about one sold every five seconds of 2007, enough to project Nintendo DS will be the top-selling video game system of any kind for the year. Nintendo DS has increased its sales in the United States every year since it launched in November 2004.
Nintendo DS began 2007 strong, but its momentum only increased as the year progressed. Before 2007, Game Boy(R) Advance held the all-time U.S. Thanksgiving week sales record, with 600,000 systems sold in 2005. But Nintendo DS beat that Thanksgiving week record with more than 650,000 sold.
The huge appeal of Nintendo DS stems from the diversity of software available for the system. Four Nintendo DS games have sold more than 2 million in the United States alone, including New Super Mario Bros.(R), Mario Kart(R) DS, Pokemon(R) Diamond and Super Mario(R) 64 DS. Another eight games have sold more than 1 million each in the United States, including Brain Age(TM): Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day, Pokemon(R) Pearl, Animal Crossing(R): Wild World, Big Brain Academy(TM) and four separate versions of Nintendogs(TM).
