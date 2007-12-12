More than One DS Sold Every Five Seconds in U.S.

Nintendo hit us, and likely the rest of the gaming planet, with a release today pointing out that the DS does indeed print money. But just how much money Nintendo?

"There's no letup in sight," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "Nintendo DS appeals strongly to both core and casual gamers, and its momentum is set to propel us into 2008."

To be fair, while Harrison did say that, he wasn't talking about how much money the DS prints. Instead he was talking about the fact that, according to Nintendo internal numbers, more than 6 million DS were sold in the U.S. in 2007 through Nov. 30. Taken another way, that's about one every five seconds... and remember it doesn't include December.

