Two Ninja Gaiden II videos in one month? First they gift us on the Day of the Ninja with a new gameplay trailer, and now Team Ninja is back with even more gameplay video. I have to agree with Luke here. We get it. The screens prove it's bloody, and the clips prove it is fast. Other than that the media blitz isn't really showing us anything new. We know it is coming, we're prepared to purchase it for our playing pleasure. Unless you want to reveal some new gameplay twist or a massive boss, no more gameplay clips. We're full.
More Video From Ninja Gaiden II
