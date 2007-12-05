"Most Important TV Event in the History of Video Games" Airs on Unwatched Channel

Of course I'm sure someone watches DIRECTV's Channel 101, where the Championship Gaming Series World Final will be aired later this week, but if the press release for the finals is going to go all crazy with hyperbole by calling this THE most important event in television history, I think I'm allowed to counter that with anti-hyperbole.

What exactly happened to the Championship Gaming Series? It's certainly hasn't stopped airing, in fact it's chugging along quite nicely, but it seems to have failed to break free of the niche fans that have always followed pro-gaming. I don't have any hard numbers to back this up, mostly because none have been released, but anecdotally the main stream audience doesn't seem interesting in pro-gaming, still.

What's more, while I certainly was impressed with the vast amount of resources DIRECTV dumped into the Championship Gaming Series, I can't imagine the company will continue to do so, not with rumours of shake-ups and firings within the company surfacing.

One problem, I think, is that DIRECTV is started with a limited audience and trying to attract them to something that is a hard sell to people who aren't gamers, heck even to people who are gamers.

While I wonder if they series will survive, let along thrive, it might be better to start wondering when, not if this league will go under.