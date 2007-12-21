MSNBC's Reader GOTY

MSNBC video game section has been polling gamers about their favorite games in a number of categories, trying to narrow down the search for the Game of the Year.
Today the site put up the poll to decide which of the finalists, culled from the best of each genre, should be named the game of the year.
The finalists are:
Madden NFL 08
Project Gotham Racing 4
Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock
The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass
Mass Effect
Bioshock
Call of Duty 4
At the time of this writing Call of Duty 4 was leading with 31 percent of the vote. BioShock was close behind with 22 percent and Mass Effect was in a distant third with 8.6 percent.
