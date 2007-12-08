MTV, convinced that there's still a little elbow room on the vitual world bandwagon, will be launching a "multi-user 3D online world" next year, The Guardian writes. 10Tacle studios will be developing the world as well as providing the many "online games" that will fill it, while MTV will be on "editorial preparation" duties, guiding the overall look and feel of the space. In addition to standard communication and gaming services, MTV are also planning to throw a bunch of stuff like archived music videos and programs into the world. [The Guardian]
MTV Creating "Virtual World" With "Online Games"
Comments
