My Gaming Ornament

ornament.jpg

I don't usually get much gaming related stuff as gifts. Mostly that's because I have most of what I want, and I don't usually ask for stuff. This Christmas, for instance, my wife gave me a spectacular world time wall clock (for tracking the sleep habits of my international writers coughlukeashcough), and a painting made by an elephant in Thailand on dung paper. I did, though, get a couple of gaming presents. One was a neat Mario and Luigi in 08 t-shirt and the other was this gaming ornament. It shows, I believe, Halmark's uneasy sense that there's something out there called video games and they totally need to jump on to that bandwagon. Unfortunately, they missed by about a decade. Still fun to hang on the tree though.

