The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

My Mother Is Going To Get Shivved

To: Ash From: Fahey Re: Japanese Post Office? Good Times

My mother has decided to save some money this year on Christmas gifts, and to that end she has started surfing our local Atlanta Craigslist for items on her children and grandchildren's holiday wish lists. Thanks to some of the stories about items sold on Craigslist I've read over the years, I am convinced she is either going to end up mugged, or possibly solicited for sex. This leads to questions about how far my mother would go to get my nephew a Wii for Christmas...questions I am not sure I ever want answered.

Now that I've gotten everyone imagining their parents having sex with strangers, let's jump straight to...

What you missed: Squenix Brings Odin Sphere To Europe El Paso Police Nab Fugitives With 360s Xbox 360 Fall Update, Details Announced, Brings DivX Tomb Raider Underworld Coming Next? CNET Comments On Gamespot Controversy Warhawk Expansion Detailed, Priced

Now to sit back and see if my mother actually reads the site, or if she is a big, lying, meany.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles