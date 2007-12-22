NCsoft's Other Garriott Goes Global

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

robertgarriott.jpgNCsoft's North American president and ace helicopter pilot Robert Garriott will be stepping up from his position next year in order to take up a role in global business development and planning.

"We're extremely pleased with Robert's plans to become more involved with our global business development," commented CEO Taek Jin Kim. "The future for NCsoft is very bright and his leadership in this area will be a huge step forward for the company.

Chris Chung, NCsoft's VP of worldwide product development will be stepping into the role as president of North American business. Meanwhile Richard Garriott - the Cyclops to Robert's Havok - will maintain his position as "The Man."

New role for Garriott at NCsoft [GamesIndustry.biz]

