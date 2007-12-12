Neverwinter Nights 2 Upgrades To 1.11

If you own Obsidian Entertainment's crack at the Forgotten Realms universe and D&D 3.5 Edition, then you'll be pleased to know that the developer has today released a new patch for the game, bringing it to version 1.11.
Community manager Rob McGinnis dumped a chunky list of bug fixes and updates on the official NWN2 message board.
I had to smirk at the following bug:
* The conversation with Shelvedar will no longer drop if the player is female.
First case of a game engine being unintentionally sexist? Probably not.
I'm currently enjoying Mask of the Betrayer, and despite the utter crappiness of the Pale Master prestige class (undead are cool, yeah), I don't have any real complaints. Except that the game is not never-ending.
Full patch notes can be found after the jump.
1.11 Game Update Available [NWN2 forums, via Blue's News]
Neverwinter Nights 2 - Version 1.11 Patch Notes October 30th, 2007
Bug Fixes in 1.11
General
• Stealth was previously not functioning properly. It is now functioning as designed. • Opening the Game Options window will no longer reset the camera focus of Strategy Mode. • The Dwarven Defender’s Defensive Stance should now function properly. • An exploit was fixed that allowed players to increase their CON by unequipping and re-equipping items. • A message will now be displayed if a character cannot equip an item due to being Frightened. • The “Enable Buy/Sell Confirmation” option will now properly retain its state when you exit the game. • Duergar are now properly ECL +1 rather than ECL +2.
Mask of the Betrayer Fixes (WARNING: Spoilers)
• The Spirit Eater abilities Supress, Gorge and Ravenous Incarnation will no longer alter the PC's alignment. • The Lobby Level-up conversation will no longer lock out other players from leveling up. • Some animation issues with the Faceless Man have been addressed. • Okku will now properly speak in several situations where he was not previously. • Several of Okku’s animations have been fixed to prevent graphical glitches that were occurring. • Okku’s Paw weapon will now always upgrade properly as he gains levels. • Okku now gains Regeneration at the Devoted Influence level. • Party members should now always be properly restored when returning from dream states. • The Death Knight’s Abyssal Blast ability will now cause only one Reflex save. • You can no longer use Provoke Spirit on the Priest in the Death God’s Vault – doing this would cause you to not be able to access the furnace. • The dialogue between Magda and Gann in the Veil Theater will now only occur if Gann is in the party. • The conversation with Shelvedar will no longer drop if the player is female. • Animal Companions will no longer break events in the Ice Troll Lodge. • Occasionally, Spirit Energy would not be properly deducted when travelling from Mulsantir to Ashenwood and vice-versa. This has been fixed. • The Sealed Passage in the Middle Barrow is no longer referred to as sealed once it has been opened. • The Silver Sword ability Infinite Resonance will now function properly. • Casting 0-level spells onto the Silver Sword will now properly add charges. • Safiya will now properly grant Improved Empower Spell at Loyal and Devoted levels of Influence. • The player can no longer encounter a progression break when using Soul Housing No. 184 to free Ammon Jerro before completing the Conflicted quest. • The Spirit Energy meter will no longer remain after defeating the Faceless Man.
Toolset
• Several crashes have been addressed in the Creature Appearance Wizard.
DM Client
• On the DM's Context menu, if you are controlling the DM avatar the non-DM heal skill will not show up. If you possess another creature, the non-DM heal skill will show up.
Scripting
• EffectDeath() now has a new parameter that will make it so that any visual effects on the creature aren't purged (With the exception of mobility imparing effects, like stun, paralysis, etc).
Spells
• Enervate will always display its visual effect properly and will now only roll one ranged touch attack. • Lionheart can now be scribed to a scroll. • Extract Water Elemental can now be scribed to a scroll. • Many spells which previously were not able to be used to craft wands now work.
