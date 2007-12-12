Neverwinter Nights 2 Upgrades To 1.11

If you own Obsidian Entertainment's crack at the Forgotten Realms universe and D&D 3.5 Edition, then you'll be pleased to know that the developer has today released a new patch for the game, bringing it to version 1.11.

Community manager Rob McGinnis dumped a chunky list of bug fixes and updates on the official NWN2 message board.

I had to smirk at the following bug:

* The conversation with Shelvedar will no longer drop if the player is female.

First case of a game engine being unintentionally sexist? Probably not.

I'm currently enjoying Mask of the Betrayer, and despite the utter crappiness of the Pale Master prestige class (undead are cool, yeah), I don't have any real complaints. Except that the game is not never-ending.

Full patch notes can be found after the jump.

