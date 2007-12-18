New 2K Studio Where The Girls Are Warm

Take-Two Interactive has taken another 2K, this time in Northern California. 2K Marin, located in Novato California (Spanish for "No Dude") in northern Marin County, is a brand-spanking new development studio dedication to creating "original, industry-leading intellectual property", because no one wants to create unoriginal crap. The studio will also be working on products with the other 2K studios around the world.

"We're focused on continuing to bring new brands and cutting-edge gameplay to market with the creation of the 2K Marin studio," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "2K Marin will build upon our success in creating and leveraging AAA franchises."

2K Marin joins 2K Boston, 2K Australia, and 2K Games China in the pantheon of game development studios located very close to the front of the phone directory. 10tacle laughs at your puny placement.