2kmarin.jpgTake-Two Interactive has taken another 2K, this time in Northern California. 2K Marin, located in Novato California (Spanish for "No Dude") in northern Marin County, is a brand-spanking new development studio dedication to creating "original, industry-leading intellectual property", because no one wants to create unoriginal crap. The studio will also be working on products with the other 2K studios around the world.

"We're focused on continuing to bring new brands and cutting-edge gameplay to market with the creation of the 2K Marin studio," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "2K Marin will build upon our success in creating and leveraging AAA franchises."

2K Marin joins 2K Boston, 2K Australia, and 2K Games China in the pantheon of game development studios located very close to the front of the phone directory. 10tacle laughs at your puny placement.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Formation of 2K Marin

New Northern California Based Development Studio to Focus on Creating Original, Industry-Leading Intellectual Property

NEW YORK—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced the formation of 2K Marin, a new development studio under its 2K publishing label. Located in Novato, California, 2K Marin will develop original intellectual property, as well as co-develop products with other 2K studios around the world.

"We're focused on continuing to bring new brands and cutting-edge gameplay to market with the creation of the 2K Marin studio," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "2K Marin will build upon our success in creating and leveraging AAA franchises."

2K Marin is the newest studio to join 2K's outstanding group of development studios located in Asia, Europe, Australia and North America.

For more information, visit the 2K Games website at www.2kgames.com.

