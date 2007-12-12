New Halo Maps are Live

Just minutes after the Halo 3 map packs were supposed to hit, and hadn't quite yet, we had already received an email from a very antsy and very agitated Halo fan. So it's probably worthwhile to note that the Halo 3 Heroic Map Pack is now available.

The pack, which was recently shown off by Red Vs. Blue, features three new maps with endless customisation possibilities.

Standoff's symmetrical valley, with its entrenched bases and fields of boulders is ideal for mid-sized objective and Slayer game types, while Rat's Nest's vast, labyrinthine passages bring something new to the "Halo" multiplayer experience: an indoor vehicle paradise, strongly influenced by the Campaign mode, ideal for big team battles. Finally, Foundry is the ultimate Forge map - players can edit every single object in this voluminous industrial warehouse, place stairways, walls, bridges and tunnels to create an entirely new play space and build almost any kind of map they can think of.

The pack will set you back 800 points if you get it now or nothing if you are willing to wait until this coming spring.