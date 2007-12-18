New Ltd. Edition Gundam PSP Bundle For Japan

What did we all learn from the Crisis Core PSP bundle? That's right. You release a limited-edition PSP based on a popular Japanese IP and it'll just sell sell sell. Bearing this in mind, and not wanting to miss out on the bundling action while there's still room on the bandwagon, Namco Bandai have announced a Gundam/PSP Slim pack for Japan. Launching on February 7, and retailing for ¥25,890 ($US 228), it'll contain a copy of the new Mobile Suit Gundam handheld title, as well as the above black/red PSP. バンダイナムコゲームス、「ギレンの野望」シリーズ最新作がPSPに登場![Game Watch]