New Mass Effect Book Picks Up Where Game Left Off

The second Mass Effect novel, titled Mass Effect: Ascension, will be out in the Summer. And while anyone who read the first one will probably be an automatic sell, this book also be of more interest to anyone who's finished the game, as it will be picking up right where the big-selling 360 RPG finished off and serve as a bridge between Mass Effect 1 and 2. Will Sheperd get laid again? Will he catch that *thing* he's after? Will Keith David be returning? He bloody well better be.

