New PS3 Music Visualiser Is Quite Soothing

When the PS3's 2.10 firmware launched a few weeks ago, I totally missed something. A new music visualiser! Probably because, thanks to Sony's lack of iPod support, my 360's the one pulling stereo duty. What my 360 doesn't do, however, is play a soothing, decidedly sci-fi planetscape like that included in the 2.10 update. Gamasutra have a nice interview with the visualiser's creators: Q-Games, of Pixeljunk fame, who it turns out also did the PS3's intro screen. Worth reading if you're behind on your "learn something new for the day" quota.

