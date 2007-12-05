New PSN Cards Hit Japan On December 13

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

psncards.jpgSony have today announced the imminent release of their PlayStation Network Cards (these are new, not the already-released "tickets"), which will be let loose on Japan on December 13. Arriving in two flavours, one for ¥3000 and one for ¥5000, they'll carry a 12-digit number on the back which users will input into their PSN wallets. Just like the 360's and Wii's cards, then, if that makes things easier. All that's left is to start sacrificing farm animals in the hope these can be imported to work on dummy, foreign Japanese PSN accounts.

[Game Watch]

