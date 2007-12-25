New Rock Band Downloadable Tracks Pop Up, Come Cheap

The newest batch of tracks for Rock Band has been announced by Harmonix, ushering in a less expensive, heavy on the modern pop-rock set of jams. Five songs from Jared Leto's musical endeavor 30 Seconds To Mars, The All-American Rejects, and The Sounds will arrive for Xbox 360 users this week, for PlayStation 3 owners the next. Each will be priced to move at $0.99. The full track list, which may not be for everyone but should at least be applauded for bringing a shred of variety, is below.

"Attack" - 30 Seconds To Mars (from 2005's A Beautiful Lie)

"The Kill" - 30 Seconds To Mars (from 2005's A Beautiful Lie)

"Dirty Little Secret" - All-American Rejects (from 2005's Move Along)

"Move Along" - All-American Rejects (from 2005's Move Along)

"Song With A Mission" - The Sounds (from 2006's Dying To Say This To

You)

Pass, pass, pass, pass, pass. How about you?

Dlc 12/25/07 [Rock Band Community]