New Rock Band Downloadable Tracks Pop Up, Come Cheap

The newest batch of tracks for Rock Band has been announced by Harmonix, ushering in a less expensive, heavy on the modern pop-rock set of jams. Five songs from Jared Leto's musical endeavor 30 Seconds To Mars, The All-American Rejects, and The Sounds will arrive for Xbox 360 users this week, for PlayStation 3 owners the next. Each will be priced to move at $0.99. The full track list, which may not be for everyone but should at least be applauded for bringing a shred of variety, is below.
"Attack" - 30 Seconds To Mars (from 2005's A Beautiful Lie)
"The Kill" - 30 Seconds To Mars (from 2005's A Beautiful Lie)
"Dirty Little Secret" - All-American Rejects (from 2005's Move Along)
"Move Along" - All-American Rejects (from 2005's Move Along)
"Song With A Mission" - The Sounds (from 2006's Dying To Say This To
You)
Pass, pass, pass, pass, pass. How about you?
Dlc 12/25/07 [Rock Band Community]
