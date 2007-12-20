New Weezer, Radiohead Rock Band DLC

You've got to hand it to Harmonix and MTV. They said they'd keep the Rock Band DLC coming, and keep it coming they have. 360 owners (PS3 owners, get busy waiting for Thursday) can now download Weezer's Buddy Holly, Radiohead's My Iron Lung and Pretender's Brass in Pocket. Thing is, while this is good news for fans of those groups (and Happy Days), we're starting to wonder where those DLC albums have got to.

