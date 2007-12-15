New Wiimote Candy Dispenser is Sweet

Pardon our use of early 90s slang, but this Wii candy dispenser is totally sweet. Correction: this Wii candy dispenser is just alright. But the YouTube clip of the poor kid who opens one of these on Christmas morning, goes completely freaking berserk around the house and then has his dreams crushed will actually be pretty sweet. Spotted at the All Candy Expo, this Wii Candy Dispenser can bring joy to no one and should be stopped at all costs. We have no word on price or availability.

