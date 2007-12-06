Next Week Beers, Music, Fun, All for Child's Play

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

fr07.jpgNext week, next Wednesday (Dec. 12 to be precise) I will be hanging out at the Walnut Room in Denver hoping to help raise a bit of cash for Child's Play through the first ever Denver Funde Razor: Hall of the Mountain Gods! OK, I made that last bit, the Gods bit, up, but it does have a nice ring to it.

If you're interesting in stopping by to play some Rock Band on stage, drink some beer and perhaps win some goodies all for the good of Child's Play check out the official Funde Razor site for details on both the Denver event and the Brooklyn one, hosted by Mountain Man Joel Johnson. If you do plan on coming to the Denver event hit up the Walnut Room from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you plan on Brooklyn, get to Barcade between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Funde Razor

