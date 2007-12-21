The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

N-Gage Now Delayed Til 2008

waiting.jpgChristmas isn't always a time for cheer. It can be a time for crushing disappointment, too. So don't take the news too hard that Nokia's new N-Gage platform, which was due to rollout right about now, has run into unforeseen difficulties and won't be out until the new year. No explanation was given, but even if it had, would that make a Christmas spent staring blankly at a participating Nokia handset any less bleak? No, no it would not.
