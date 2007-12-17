Continuing their recent obsession with early skateboarding videogames, Nike will be releasing another set of Dunks based on an early skateboarding videogame. Except this time, instead of the kinda-OK 720°, they're based on the entirely-rad Skate or Die. Or, more precisely, it's box art. Shame it couldn't have just been Rodney's giant face on a shoe, but I guess Nike have commercial designs for these things beyond our own wildest desires. Nike Dunk Low SB - Skate or Die [Kicks On Fire]
Nike Feel You May Enjoy These Skate Or Die Dunks
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
how the hell can i buy these??? someone please help tell me where i can get them!!