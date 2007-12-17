Nike Feel You May Enjoy These Skate Or Die Dunks

Continuing their recent obsession with early skateboarding videogames, Nike will be releasing another set of Dunks based on an early skateboarding videogame. Except this time, instead of the kinda-OK 720°, they're based on the entirely-rad Skate or Die. Or, more precisely, it's box art. Shame it couldn't have just been Rodney's giant face on a shoe, but I guess Nike have commercial designs for these things beyond our own wildest desires. Nike Dunk Low SB - Skate or Die [Kicks On Fire]