Nintendo Announces GameStop Wii Raincheck Program

Having trouble getting a Wii this Holiday season? Nintendo feels your pain, and in the conference call that Crecente is currently liveblogging, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime has promised relief for the console-hungry masses. On December 20th and 21st, hopeful Wii-owners will be able to pre-purchase a Wii at their local GameStop for guaranteed deliver by the end of January. $US 250 gets you the promise of a Wii by the end of next month, which for gamers who've been trying to get their hands on the system since its release a year ago should be more than enough of a Christmas present. Mind you that Reggie specified the offer is only good while supplies last, and while he assures us that there are "tens of thousands" of rain checks available it still most likely won't be enough. Come the 20th expect to see people lining up outside of GameStops across the country. It's like launch day all over again!