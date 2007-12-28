Nintendo Could Become Victim of Own Success

Nintendo's fiscal year may not end until March, but with the year the company's been having chances are pretty good that the company could be announcing that they expect to do better than predicted in January. That's what happened at the beginning of this year and if doesn't happen again at the beginning of next year there's a chance that investors could be a little ticked, according to an anonymous Nintendo Stock Blogger. It's ironic that the companies success could lead investors to expect constant jumps in earnings.

Of course with record Wii sales, sell-outs around the country and rumors that the Wii may be about to take the top console spot you'd think an upward modification has to be in the cards. My money is on big financial news in the coming weeks.

Nintendo Stockowners Anxiously Await Announcement

