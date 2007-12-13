Nintendo Responds to Greenpeace, Greenpeace Not Satisfied

Not so long ago, Nintendo was singled out by Greenpeace's sixth annual Guide to Greener Electronics. Sure, they were amongst friends like Microsoft and Sony on the graph, but Nintendo was the only company to score a whopping 0 out of 100. Greenpeace felt justified giving Nintendo the lowest score in history by pointing out that Nintendo fails to publish their environmental standards.

Now Nintendo has finally responded to Greenpeace's accusations that Miyamoto dines only on the finest baby eyes. Here's the letter they sent to various media outlets in response to the rating:

Nintendo is surprised by the content of the Greenpeace report. Nintendo takes great care to comply with all relevant regulations on avoiding the use of dangerous materials, recycling of materials etc. For example, all Nintendo products supplied worldwide are designed to comply with relevant global standards. In order to certify that Nintendo products comply with standards for hazardous chemical substances, Nintendo has established the Green Procurement Standards, which require our component suppliers certify that any parts including hazardous chemical substances should not be delivered, and Nintendo fully controls its products in the company. Nintendo is always actively looking at ways to continue to increase its environmental stewardship and holds this as a corporate priority worldwide.

Ahh, that all sounds pretty good. I guess that Nintendo isn't evil after all. Oh, nevermind. Greenpeace isn't done just yet.

The Greenpeace ranking criteria score companies on what they are doing beyond what is required by legislation. This is not a law enforcement ranking Guide - we are looking for environmental excellence...Green procurement standards are a start. However other companies publish their chemical policy to allow independent assessment by customers. If Nintendo has this policy it should include all chemicals of concern and be public about it to their suppliers and customers alike. Many other electronics companies have published their chemicals policy...Well we have made two simple suggestions already: Commit to phase out the worst toxic chemicals Implement a global recycling policy Nintendo has yet to do either of these, unlike many other electronics companies.

Ooh, ball's back in your court, Nintendo. We're grabbing the popcorn. Can we eat popcorn, Greenpeace?

Read more on Greenpeace's new console initiatives here.

