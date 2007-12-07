Nintendo To Woo Monster Truck Fans With Donkey Kong

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

donkey_kong_kart.jpgIf you're a fan of mud-spurting, flame-spitting funny cars, the kind of a truck enthusiast whose ears don't perk up unless their of the "monster" variety, you may want to keep tabs on the Monster Jam truck schedule. Oh, if you like Donkey Kong, you might want to pay attention extra hard. Nintendo let us know today that the Donkey Kong Monster Jam truck will make its first public appearance this weekend, at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will race against other trucks that are considered monstrous and could very well run over some things.

According to a press release we were handed, Nintendo VP George Harrison said "Donkey Kong has always been a force to be reckoned with. The new Donkey Kong truck lets us show off his rowdy behaviour to his fans, whether they have been playing his games for decades or just discovered them." Somehow, I just can't picture him saying this. It seems forced.

