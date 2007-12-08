Nintendo Trading Wii Ads for DS

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

nintendo_ds43.jpgIn case you missed it, people want the Wii, there are shortages, Santa is dead and the world may end. So according to Marketing Week, Nintendo has decided to pull their UK Wii commercials in exchange for the promotion of another hot (but at least in stock) commodity, the DS. For as much as we may speculate that Nintendo must feel like they run the place by now, their marketing dollars speak differently. Because at some point Nintendo thought that they'd at some level need a holiday Wii campaign, and it's only now that they're seeing reason...or holding research proving soccer mum heartbreak can cause lasting, measurable side effects. Nintendo pulls Wii ads due to demand [via cvg]

