Nintendo Triples Wii Distribution Workforce, I Talk With Reggie

According to the cutline of a photo Nintendo just released,the company has tripled its distribution workforce to meet consumer demand for the holidays. Nintendo's current production run is 1.8 million Wii systems a month, almost twice what was produced at launch last year.

Nintendo president and natural quote-machine Reggie Fils-Aime is doing a press phone call this morning to discuss the Wii supply and demand issue. I'll be sitting in on the call and should have a chance to ask at least one question about this. Is there anything in particular you guys wanted to know?