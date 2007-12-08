Nintendo Vaguely Clarifies Euro SSBB Date

Yesterday we reported that Nintendo had confirmed a Q3 release date for Super Smash Bros. Brawl in Europe, and fans across the continent got more than a little upset. As the torch and pitchfork wielding mob bore down on Nintendo's European castle, a new spokesperson appeared high atop the ramparts to deliver a slightly more acceptable explanation for SSBB's absence from the list of releases distributed Thursday.

"The Nintendo 1st & 3rd party Software lineup release schedule which was distributed by Nintendo on Thursday 6th December confirmed launch dates for Nintendo titles launching in Q1 2008...Nintendo also included some titles which were fixed for release beyond Q1 2008 such as Mario Kart Wii. All Nintendo software titles launching in Q2 2008 have not been finalised or confirmed to date."

Does this mean the game isn't shipping after June? Well no, technically it doesn't say that at all. It simply means that they don't know exactly when it is coming out yet, and it could very well drop sometime in the April to June Q2 window. Or later. Glad we got that all cleared up.

