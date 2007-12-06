Nintendo Want DS To Live Forever

Sure, the Nintendo DS is doing well for now, but it can't do this well forever, can it? Course it can't. Nothing lasts forever, not even handheld gaming systems, it's one of the basic tenets of human existence. Thing is, nobody told Nintendo that. Nobody told Reggie that.

Our goal is certainly to have the DS be the dominant handheld device forever. And as we create new software and new content, that is absolutely our intent.

Forever ever? Can't fault the man's ambition. [MSNBC]