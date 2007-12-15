NIS Brings Gust's Mana Khemia Stateside

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

manathingy.jpgNIS America continues it's tradition of taking quirky Japanese PS2 titles that traditionally stay in Japan and delivering them to the starving JRPG fans here in the states with Mana Khemia: Alchemists of Al-Revis. Developed by Gust, it's the spiritual successor to the Atelier Iris series, with alchemy and crafting elements, only this game is set in a school where the player completes class assignments in place of quests. While the Atelier Iris series in the U.S. went from completely amazing to cute but bland over the course of three titles, Gust's Ar Tonelico was probably my favourite RPG experience of 2007, so I have faith that the company can still deliver something truly amazing. Look for Mana Kemia to hit stores on March 18th, and hit up RPGLand for a slew of screenshots brimming with disembodied teddybear head goodness.

