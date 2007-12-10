Sorry, Europe. You know how the Japanese version of gore-fest No More Heroes is censored? Like, how instead of an enemy spouting fountains of gushing blood after a sword cut, they spout fountains of...black ash? Well, that's the version you're getting. No blood, just ash. Yes, we know Suda himself promised otherwise, but disappointment is a currency you and I trade frequently in, so you should be used to it. You can blame Manhunt 2 or, we suspect, fear of the Germans (well, the USK), whichever takes your fancy. [Games Radar]
No More Heroes Censored For Europe
