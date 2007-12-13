No More Heroes Censorship Explained... Kinda

No More Heroes was supposed to be a gorefest in Europe and the US. But to every Australian Kotaku writer's surprise, the game will have the blood censored for its Europe release. In the theme of pretending we care about markets outside the US, we thought that we should let you know that Grasshopper CEO 'Suda 51' and Marvelous's Yashiro Wada made a joint statement today on the matter that should clear things up a bit:

First, let me say how honoured I am that everyone in Europe is expecting No More Heroes....The sales point of this game is action. Both I and Wada san have concentrated on making the best possible action game for the Nintendo Wii. We have chosen to release in Europe the same version as has shipped in Japan considering the broadly growing Wii market.

In other words, everyone thinks this will be a more lucrative plan. I prefer the subtlety of ash fountains to spurting blood anyway.

