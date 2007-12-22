No More Heroes Manual Looks Better Than Some Games

Who out there reads instruction manuals? Show of hands. None? That's what we thought. Video game manuals are generally:

1. Boring

2. Not super clear

3. Nor concise

4. Dull

5. Synonym of dull

But this No More Heroes manual is modeled after a comic book and looks to lack Wiimote sketches altogether. Why not take a risk on the manual? It's not like you are going to disappoint anyone if the idea's a miss. Of course, if it is fantastic, chances are that no one will notice then, either.



Marvelous! No More Heroes has a comic book manual [siliconera]