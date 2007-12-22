No More Heroes Manual Looks Better Than Some Games

Who out there reads instruction manuals? Show of hands. None? That's what we thought. Video game manuals are generally:
1. Boring
2. Not super clear
3. Nor concise
4. Dull
5. Synonym of dull
But this No More Heroes manual is modeled after a comic book and looks to lack Wiimote sketches altogether. Why not take a risk on the manual? It's not like you are going to disappoint anyone if the idea's a miss. Of course, if it is fantastic, chances are that no one will notice then, either.
Marvelous! No More Heroes has a comic book manual [siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink