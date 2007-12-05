No More Heroes' Sinister Villain Gets...Sinister

"I just need you to look the other way for a second." "A second?" "Yes, just a split second."
I love few things more than wacky villains who are unnaturally tolerated by fearless protagonists. This may be the longest No More Heroes clip we've ever seen. Seriously, this is like the Lawrence of Arabia of No More Heroes teasers. They should have added a .5 second intermission or something.
