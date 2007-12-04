Nolan Bushnell Reminisces On NPR

For those who may not have wasted away the weekend with a bottle of Jack and their favourite National Public Radio programming, Atari founder Nolan Bushnell made an appearance to celebrate the 35th anniversary of PONG. In his short interview, he talked about things like the public reaction to Pong "How does the tv station know what I've turned this knob?" before taking a few shots at the violent and complex games that followed. Listening to the interview feels a lot like eating the comforting, nostalgic food that only your mum could make right, and then cracking a carton of decade-old, freezer burned ice cream for dessert. Still, it's worth a listen.

Pong: The Ping Heard 'Round the World [via vh1gamebreak][image]