Nothing Says Happy Holidays Like a Mega-Man Drawing

Back when I visited the Game Center CX shoot, one of the show's staffers told me about meeting Mega-Man creator Keiji Inafune. Namely that when they met Inafune, they asked him to scribble a picture of Mega-Man. The staffer thought it was pretty funny that Inafune's drawing didn't look that much like Mega-Man. Maybe Inafune was having a day off! Who knows? Above is a recent Mega-Man drawing by Inafune. It's all Christmasy! And hey, it does look like Mega-Man. You can win this, too, so there ya go!

